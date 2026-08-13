Balu Forge Industries consolidated net profit rises 15.89% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 28.95% to Rs 300.71 croreNet profit of Balu Forge Industries rose 15.89% to Rs 66.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 57.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 28.95% to Rs 300.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 233.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales300.71233.20 29 OPM %28.1930.99 -PBDT84.0471.73 17 PBT80.7370.04 15 NP66.0957.03 16
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