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Balu Forge Industries consolidated net profit rises 4.87% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 10:20 AM IST
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Sales decline 2.26% to Rs 263.55 crore

Net profit of Balu Forge Industries rose 4.87% to Rs 65.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 62.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 2.26% to Rs 263.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 269.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 26.99% to Rs 258.89 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 203.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 19.89% to Rs 1107.37 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 923.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales263.55269.65 -2 1107.37923.62 20 OPM %22.7427.81 -27.0527.19 - PBDT78.6174.94 5 316.00257.29 23 PBT75.4274.06 2 306.05253.94 21 NP65.7462.69 5 258.89203.86 27

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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 10:20 AM IST

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