Balu Forge Industries consolidated net profit rises 4.87% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 2.26% to Rs 263.55 crore

Net profit of Balu Forge Industries rose 4.87% to Rs 65.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 62.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 2.26% to Rs 263.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 269.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 26.99% to Rs 258.89 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 203.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 19.89% to Rs 1107.37 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 923.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.