Manorama Industries Ltd, Welspun Living Ltd, S J S Enterprises Ltd and KRBL Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 14 August 2026.

Manorama Industries Ltd, Welspun Living Ltd, S J S Enterprises Ltd and KRBL Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 14 August 2026.

Balu Forge Industries Ltd spiked 12.15% to Rs 500.25 at 11:45 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.17 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 25516 shares in the past one month.

Manorama Industries Ltd soared 8.36% to Rs 1750.1. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.64 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6232 shares in the past one month. Welspun Living Ltd surged 6.95% to Rs 170.9. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 23.79 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.18 lakh shares in the past one month. S J S Enterprises Ltd advanced 6.83% to Rs 2570.6. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 14014 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8435 shares in the past one month.