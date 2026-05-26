Balu Forge Industries announced a significant strategic breakthrough with its maiden entry into the highly critical and technically demanding aerospace sector.

The company has officially received its first commercial purchase order for the supply of precision engineered components to Alpha Aircraft Systems Inc, a prominent entity based in the United States.

As a testament to the accelerated execution and commitment of both parties, BFIL confirms that the advance for this project was successfully received on May 25, 2026. This solidifies the commencement of the development and manufacturing phase for this prestigious aerospace project.