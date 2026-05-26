Balu Forge surges after securing maiden contract from aerospace industry

Balu Forge Industries jumped 7.08% to Rs 499 after the company announced that it has received its first commercial purchase order for the supply of precision engineered components to US-based Alpha Aircraft Systems Inc.

The company stated that this order marks BFIL's official foray into the global aerospace industry, a sector characterized by stringent quality controls, complex metallurgy, and high-precision manufacturing requirements.

With the purchase order in place and the tooling successfully paid for as of today, the company is on track to initiate production and meet the rigorous delivery timelines expected in the aviation industry, BFIL said in a statement.