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Balurghat Technologies standalone net profit rises 668.33% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 29 2026 | 9:05 AM IST
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Sales rise 21.46% to Rs 31.81 crore

Net profit of Balurghat Technologies rose 668.33% to Rs 4.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 21.46% to Rs 31.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 26.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 73.93% to Rs 0.55 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 38.01% to Rs 120.08 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 87.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales31.8126.19 21 120.0887.01 38 OPM %17.044.70 -2.454.65 - PBDT4.940.93 431 1.103.23 -66 PBT4.820.88 448 0.762.98 -74 NP4.610.60 668 0.552.11 -74

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First Published: May 29 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

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