Bambino Agro Industries standalone net profit declines 5.04% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 4.03% to Rs 84.70 croreNet profit of Bambino Agro Industries declined 5.04% to Rs 3.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 4.03% to Rs 84.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 88.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales84.7088.26 -4 OPM %10.6510.33 -PBDT6.166.42 -4 PBT4.654.95 -6 NP3.393.57 -5
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content