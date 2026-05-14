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Bambino Agro Industries standalone net profit declines 60.58% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 14 2026 | 2:04 PM IST
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Sales rise 6.79% to Rs 98.61 crore

Net profit of Bambino Agro Industries declined 60.58% to Rs 0.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 6.79% to Rs 98.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 92.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 8.58% to Rs 10.00 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 9.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 7.10% to Rs 393.68 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 367.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales98.6192.34 7 393.68367.59 7 OPM %5.815.71 -7.697.42 - PBDT2.922.75 6 20.5819.31 7 PBT1.421.32 8 14.6213.96 5 NP0.411.04 -61 10.009.21 9

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First Published: May 14 2026 | 2:04 PM IST

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