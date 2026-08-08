BAMPSL Securities reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.54 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 64.40% to Rs 2.77 croreNet profit of BAMPSL Securities remain constant at Rs 0.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 and also during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 64.40% to Rs 2.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 7.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales2.777.78 -64 OPM %25.999.25 -PBDT0.720.72 0 PBT0.720.72 0 NP0.540.54 0
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content