BAMPSL Securities reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.54 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 64.40% to Rs 2.77 crore

Net profit of BAMPSL Securities remain constant at Rs 0.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 and also during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 64.40% to Rs 2.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 7.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.2.777.7825.999.250.720.720.720.720.540.54

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