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Banaras Beads standalone net profit declines 16.67% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 28 2026 | 5:55 PM IST
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Sales decline 9.58% to Rs 6.51 crore

Net profit of Banaras Beads declined 16.67% to Rs 0.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 9.58% to Rs 6.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 7.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 42.72% to Rs 1.77 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 19.23% to Rs 25.49 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 31.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales6.517.20 -10 25.4931.56 -19 OPM %26.2713.33 -15.7313.09 - PBDT1.001.24 -19 3.835.45 -30 PBT0.640.88 -27 2.264.06 -44 NP0.550.66 -17 1.773.09 -43

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First Published: May 28 2026 | 5:55 PM IST

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