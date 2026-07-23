Banaras Beads standalone net profit rises 18.03% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 45.89% to Rs 9.06 croreNet profit of Banaras Beads rose 18.03% to Rs 0.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 45.89% to Rs 9.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 6.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales9.066.21 46 OPM %15.0114.81 -PBDT1.321.16 14 PBT0.970.80 21 NP0.720.61 18
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