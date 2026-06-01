Banas Finance consolidated net profit declines 19.98% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 407.56% to Rs 20.81 crore

Net profit of Banas Finance declined 19.98% to Rs 6.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 8.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 407.56% to Rs 20.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 3806.90% to Rs 11.33 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 32.38% to Rs 57.23 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 43.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.