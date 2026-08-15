Banas Finance consolidated net profit declines 53.25% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 84.66% to Rs 2.99 crore

Net profit of Banas Finance declined 53.25% to Rs 4.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 10.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 84.66% to Rs 2.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 19.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.2.9919.4995.9948.382.879.562.879.554.9710.63

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