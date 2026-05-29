Banco Products (India) consolidated net profit declines 3.95% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 25.64% to Rs 1091.10 crore

Net profit of Banco Products (India) declined 3.95% to Rs 147.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 153.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 25.64% to Rs 1091.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 868.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 22.94% to Rs 481.68 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 391.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 21.34% to Rs 3867.43 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3187.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.