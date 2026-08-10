Banco Products (India) consolidated net profit rises 11.74% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 21.83% to Rs 1173.41 crore

Net profit of Banco Products (India) rose 11.74% to Rs 122.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 109.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 21.83% to Rs 1173.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 963.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.1173.41963.1418.1618.89213.66188.62178.61164.25122.38109.52

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