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Banco Products surges after Q4 PAT climbs 71% QoQ to Rs 147 cr

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Last Updated : May 29 2026 | 11:50 AM IST
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Banco Products (India) rallied 8.35% to Rs 680.25 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 71.77% to Rs 147.43 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 85.83 crore in Q3 FY26.

Revenue from operations jumped 39.56% QoQ to Rs 1,091.10 crore in Q4 FY26.

On a year on year basis, the companys consolidated net profit declined 3.95% while revenue from operations jumped 25.64% in Q4 FY26.

Profit before tax (PBT) fell 1.82% YoY to Rs 186.22 crore in Q4 FY26.

Total expenses climbed 32.56% to Rs 932.89 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 703.77 crore in Q4 FY25. Cost of material consumed stood at Rs 524.40 crore (down 11.23% YoY) and employee benefit expenses stood at Rs 126.05 crore (up 30.91% YoY) during the period under review.

On full year basis, the companys consolidated net profit climbed 22.94% to Rs 481.68 crore in FY26, compared with Rs 391.80 crore posted in FY25. Revenue from operations increased 21.34% to Rs 3867.43 crore in FY26 compared with Rs 3187.24 crore in previous fiscal.

Meanwhile, the companys board recommended final dividend of Rs 8 per equity share of face value Rs 2 each for the financial year 2025-26.

Banco Products (India) is engaged in the business of engine cooling and sealing systems both for automotive railway, and off-highway applications.

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First Published: May 29 2026 | 11:50 AM IST

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