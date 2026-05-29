Banco Products surges after Q4 PAT climbs 71% QoQ to Rs 147 cr

Banco Products (India) rallied 8.35% to Rs 680.25 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 71.77% to Rs 147.43 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 85.83 crore in Q3 FY26.

Revenue from operations jumped 39.56% QoQ to Rs 1,091.10 crore in Q4 FY26.

On a year on year basis, the companys consolidated net profit declined 3.95% while revenue from operations jumped 25.64% in Q4 FY26.

Profit before tax (PBT) fell 1.82% YoY to Rs 186.22 crore in Q4 FY26.

Total expenses climbed 32.56% to Rs 932.89 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 703.77 crore in Q4 FY25. Cost of material consumed stood at Rs 524.40 crore (down 11.23% YoY) and employee benefit expenses stood at Rs 126.05 crore (up 30.91% YoY) during the period under review.