Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bandaram Pharma Packtech consolidated net profit declines 40.00% in the March 2026 quarter

Bandaram Pharma Packtech consolidated net profit declines 40.00% in the March 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 4:53 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 209.31% to Rs 26.26 crore

Net profit of Bandaram Pharma Packtech declined 40.00% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 209.31% to Rs 26.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 8.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 18.18% to Rs 0.45 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 70.24% to Rs 62.92 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 36.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales26.268.49 209 62.9236.96 70 OPM %3.086.36 -4.617.66 - PBDT0.370.73 -49 1.412.30 -39 PBT0.120.20 -40 0.441.32 -67 NP0.090.15 -40 0.450.55 -18

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Donear Industries consolidated net profit rises 219.25% in the March 2026 quarter

Lexora Global reports consolidated nil net profit/loss in the March 2026 quarter

Deepak Builders & Engineers India standalone net profit rises 29.55% in the March 2026 quarter

R O Jewels reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Ahlada Engineers reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.04 crore in the March 2026 quarter

First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 4:53 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story