Bandhan Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 175.15, down 16.13% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 3.46% in last one year as compared to a 4.92% slide in NIFTY and a 2% fall in the Nifty Private Bank index.

Bandhan Bank Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 175.15, down 16.13% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.86% on the day, quoting at 23979.9. The Sensex is at 76717.04, down 0.97%.Bandhan Bank Ltd has lost around 15.44% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Private Bank index of which Bandhan Bank Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 1.03% in last one month and is currently quoting at 27881.4, down 1.45% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1312.6 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 109.77 lakh shares in last one month.