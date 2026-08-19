Bandhan Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 169.47, down 0.6% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 2.76% in last one year as compared to a 4.02% slide in NIFTY and a 0.59% spurt in the Nifty Private Bank index.

Bandhan Bank Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 169.47, down 0.6% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.46% on the day, quoting at 24043.1. The Sensex is at 76859.21, down 0.49%.Bandhan Bank Ltd has eased around 19.81% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Private Bank index of which Bandhan Bank Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 2.73% in last one month and is currently quoting at 27247.9, down 0.54% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 32.69 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 183.14 lakh shares in last one month.