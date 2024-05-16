Bandhan Bank Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Canara Bank, Grasim Industries Ltd- Partly Paidup, Info Edge (India) Ltd and GAIL (India) Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 16 May 2024.

Bandhan Bank Ltd lost 5.82% to Rs 178.75 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 15.61 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9.07 lakh shares in the past one month.

Canara Bank crashed 4.96% to Rs 113.1. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 52.57 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.88 lakh shares in the past one month.

Grasim Industries Ltd- Partly Paidup tumbled 4.94% to Rs 1046. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 489 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 227 shares in the past one month.

Info Edge (India) Ltd dropped 4.72% to Rs 5660.6. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 7541 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9606 shares in the past one month.

GAIL (India) Ltd pared 4.11% to Rs 192.55. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 11.55 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12.18 lakh shares in the past one month.

