Bandhan Bank Ltd soars 3.15%

Bandhan Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 140.79, up 3.15% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 30.87% in last one year as compared to a 2.69% spurt in NIFTY and a 4.46% spurt in the Nifty Private Bank index.

Meanwhile, Nifty Private Bank index of which Bandhan Bank Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 2.12% in last one month and is currently quoting at 24659.3, down 0.75% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 130.19 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 72 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 8.85 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

