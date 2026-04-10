Bandhan Bank Ltd spurts 1.21%, gains for third straight session

Bandhan Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 167.95, up 1.21% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 12.21% in last one year as compared to a 5.18% spurt in NIFTY and a 5.44% spurt in the Nifty Private Bank index.

Bandhan Bank Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 167.95, up 1.21% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.99% on the day, quoting at 24011.35. The Sensex is at 77413.31, up 1.02%. Bandhan Bank Ltd has dropped around 7.96% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Private Bank index of which Bandhan Bank Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 1.09% in last one month and is currently quoting at 26259.75, up 1.94% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 36.2 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 120.14 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 168.77, up 1.45% on the day. Bandhan Bank Ltd is up 12.21% in last one year as compared to a 5.18% spurt in NIFTY and a 5.44% spurt in the Nifty Private Bank index.