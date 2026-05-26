Bandhan Bank Ltd spurts 2.35%, gains for third straight session

Bandhan Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 201.6, up 2.35% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 19.33% in last one year as compared to a 3.34% drop in NIFTY and a 2.66% drop in the Nifty Private Bank index.

Bandhan Bank Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 201.6, up 2.35% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.14% on the day, quoting at 23997.6. The Sensex is at 76205, down 0.37%. Bandhan Bank Ltd has risen around 10.85% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Private Bank index of which Bandhan Bank Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 0.28% in last one month and is currently quoting at 26927.1, down 0.47% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 134.58 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 181.25 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 201.84, up 2.19% on the day. Bandhan Bank Ltd is up 19.33% in last one year as compared to a 3.34% drop in NIFTY and a 2.66% drop in the Nifty Private Bank index.