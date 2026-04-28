Bandhan Bank's standalone net profit jumped 68% to Rs 530 crore on 3.2% increase in net total income to Rs 3,570 crore in Q4 March 2026 over Q4 March 2025.

Net interest income (NII), the difference between interest earned and interest expended, rose 1.4% YoY to Rs 2,800 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 2,760 crore in the year-ago period.

Operating profit declined 8.3% YoY to Rs 1,440 crore in the fourth quarter. Net interest margin (NIM) stood at 6.2% in Q4 FY26, down 46 bps on a yearly basis and down 30 bps sequentially.

Asset quality improved during the quarter. Gross NPAs stood at Rs 5,019.55 crore as of March 2026, compared with Rs 4,804.98 crore in December 2025 and Rs 6,435.56 crore a year ago.

The gross NPA ratio declined to 3.27% as on March 2026 as against 3.33% as on December 2025 and 4.71% as on March 2025. Net NPAs came in at 0.97%, improving from 0.99% in the previous quarter and 1.28% in the same period last year. Provisions declined sharply by 46.3% YoY to Rs 680 crore. Accordingly, profit before tax in Q4 FY26 stood at Rs 770 crore, up by 145.5% from Rs 310 crore recorded in Q4 FY25. On the business front, deposits rose 10% YoY to Rs 1.66 lakh crore while gross advances grew by 13% YoY to Rs 1.54 crore as of March 2026.