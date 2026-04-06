Bandhan Bank reported total deposits rose by 10% to Rs 166,344 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2026, compared to Rs 151,212 crore recorded in the quarter ended 31 March 2025.

The bank's total deposits rose by 6.1% compared with the Rs 156,724 crore reported in the quarter ended 31 December 2025.

Bulk deposits stood at Rs 43,797 crore in Q4 FY26, down 6.9% YoY but rose 1.1% QoQ.

The retail-to-total deposits ratio rose to 73.67% in the quarter ended 31 March 2026, compared to 68.88% recorded in the quarter ended 31 March 2025.

The bank's CASA deposits stood at Rs 48,751 crore in Q4 FY26, up 2.8% YoY and 14.1% QoQ.

The CASA ratio declined to 29.31% in the quarter ended 31 March 2026, compared to 31.37% in the quarter ended 31 March 2025 and 27.26% in the quarter ended December 2025. Loans and advances (on-book + PTC) increased by 12.6% to Rs 154,235 crore in Q4 FY26, compared to Rs 136,995 crore posted in the quarter ended 31 March 2025. On a QoQ basis, loans and advances (on-book + PTC) advanced 6.2% from Rs 145,224 crore. The bank's LCR as of 31 March 2026 stood approximately at 131.76%. Collection efficiency for the month of March 2026 was approximately 98.9%, compared with 98.1% in March 2025. The collection efficiency of the emerging entrepreneurs business (EEB) (micro) segment was 98.6%, and that of the non-EEB segment was 99.3% in March 2026.