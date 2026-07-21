Bandhan Bank standalone net profit rises 34.87% in the June 2026 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 2.83% to Rs 5630.55 crore

Net profit of Bandhan Bank rose 34.87% to Rs 501.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 371.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Total Operating Income rose 2.83% to Rs 5630.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 5475.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.5630.555475.6149.4045.91675.52521.49675.52521.49501.67371.96

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