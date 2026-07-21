Bandhan Bank standalone net profit rises 34.87% in the June 2026 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 2.83% to Rs 5630.55 croreNet profit of Bandhan Bank rose 34.87% to Rs 501.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 371.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Total Operating Income rose 2.83% to Rs 5630.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 5475.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Total Operating Income5630.555475.61 3 OPM %49.4045.91 -PBDT675.52521.49 30 PBT675.52521.49 30 NP501.67371.96 35
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