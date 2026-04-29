Bandhan Bank standalone net profit rises 68.02% in the March 2026 quarter

Total Operating Income decline 0.10% to Rs 5428.43 crore

Net profit of Bandhan Bank rose 68.02% to Rs 534.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 317.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Total Operating Income declined 0.10% to Rs 5428.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 5433.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 55.43% to Rs 1223.56 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2745.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Total Operating Income declined 1.18% to Rs 21689.11 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 21948.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.