Bandhan Bank to auction NPAs worth Rs 303.74 crore to ARCs

Bandhan Bank said that its board has approved the proposal for sale of identified non-performing assets (NPA) that have principal outstanding amounting to Rs 303.74 crore to asset reconstruction companies.

In a regulatory filing made post market hours on Monday (15 June 2026), the private sector lender informed that its board of directors has approved the proposal for sale of identified Non-Performing Assets ('NPA) with more than 180 Days Past Due (DPD), pertaining to the Housing Finance Portfolio of the Bank.

The principal outstanding amount of these assets is Rs. 303.74 crore as on 31 May 2026,

The sale would occur through a bidding process with asset reconstruction companies (ARCs). The bank shall go for bidding as per Swiss Challenge method for sale of the aforesaid NPA portfolio.