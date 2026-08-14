Bang Overseas consolidated net profit declines 79.88% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 17.79% to Rs 57.20 croreNet profit of Bang Overseas declined 79.88% to Rs 0.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 17.79% to Rs 57.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 48.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales57.2048.56 18 OPM %2.732.62 -PBDT1.121.26 -11 PBT0.860.92 -7 NP0.341.69 -80
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