Bang Overseas consolidated net profit declines 79.88% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 17.79% to Rs 57.20 crore

Net profit of Bang Overseas declined 79.88% to Rs 0.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 17.79% to Rs 57.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 48.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.57.2048.562.732.621.121.260.860.920.341.69

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