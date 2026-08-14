Buzzing :

Stock Market HighlightsStock to WatchLeap India ShareSilver Price OutlookLalithaa Jewellery IPOTata Motors PV ShareDelhi H1N1 SurgeVodafone Idea ShareOTT Releases This Week
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bang Overseas consolidated net profit declines 79.88% in the June 2026 quarter

Bang Overseas consolidated net profit declines 79.88% in the June 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 14 2026 | 5:32 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 17.79% to Rs 57.20 crore

Net profit of Bang Overseas declined 79.88% to Rs 0.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 17.79% to Rs 57.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 48.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales57.2048.56 18 OPM %2.732.62 -PBDT1.121.26 -11 PBT0.860.92 -7 NP0.341.69 -80

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Sanjivani Paranteral consolidated net profit rises 43.93% in the June 2026 quarter

Emerald Leisures reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.59 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Natco Pharma consolidated net profit declines 57.04% in the June 2026 quarter

Prakash Pipes standalone net profit rises 59.26% in the June 2026 quarter

Shri Krishna Prasadam reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the June 2026 quarter

First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 5:32 PM IST

Next Story