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Bang Overseas consolidated net profit rises 45.66% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 30 2026 | 4:15 PM IST
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Sales rise 20.35% to Rs 58.07 crore

Net profit of Bang Overseas rose 45.66% to Rs 2.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 20.35% to Rs 58.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 48.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 5.95 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 2.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 18.59% to Rs 223.94 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 188.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales58.0748.25 20 223.94188.83 19 OPM %7.044.33 -3.63-1.62 - PBDT4.162.14 94 7.84-2.58 LP PBT3.871.79 116 6.54-3.99 LP NP2.521.73 46 5.95-2.17 LP

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First Published: May 30 2026 | 4:15 PM IST

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