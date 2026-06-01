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Bank credit to industry rises at faster 15.1% in April, notes RBI data

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Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 11:52 AM IST
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Bank credit to industry rose at a faster pace of 15.1 per cent at end-April 2026, compared to 7 per cent in the year-ago period, as per Reserve Bank data released on Friday. The RBI has released data on sectoral deployment of bank credit for April 2026, collected from 41 select banks, which together account for about 95 per cent of the total non-food credit by all commercial banks. "On a year-on-year (y-o-y) basis, non-food bank credit grew 15.8 per cent as on the fortnight ended April 30, 2026, compared to 9.8 per cent during the corresponding fortnight of the previous year (May 02, 2025)," the RBI said.

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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 11:52 AM IST

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