Bank of Baroda board OKs to raise Rs 8,500 cr

Bank of Baroda announced that its board has approved a proposal to raise Rs 8,500 crore by issuing equity shares through a qualified institutional placement (QIP), to be conducted in suitable tranches up to March 2028 and beyond.

Additionally, the board has authorized extension of time upto 31 March 2026 and beyond, if required, for raising of the remaining capital of Rs 4,000 crore, (by way of Additional Tier I (AT I) and or Tier II Debt Capital Instruments) out of the Rs 7,500 crore which was already approved by the board as a part of previous years capital plan in its meeting dated 05 July 2024.

Bank of Baroda is one of India's largest banks with a strong domestic presence spanning 8,266 branches and 10,419 ATMs and Cash Recyclers supported by self-service channels. The Bank has a significant international presence with a network of 84 overseas offices spanning 17 countries. As of 31 December 2024, the Government of India held a 63.97% stake in the bank.

The bank reported a 5.63% jump in standalone net profit to Rs 4,837.34 crore on 10.38% increase in total income to Rs 34,676.47 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

The counter shed 0.94% to end at Rs 210.70 on Thursday, 13 February 2025.

