Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bank of Baroda consolidated net profit declines 48.60% in the June 2026 quarter

Bank of Baroda consolidated net profit declines 48.60% in the June 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jul 24 2026 | 6:17 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Total Operating Income rise 6.84% to Rs 35114.52 crore

Net profit of Bank of Baroda declined 48.60% to Rs 1783.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3469.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Total Operating Income rose 6.84% to Rs 35114.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 32866.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Total Operating Income35114.5232866.31 7 OPM %65.4660.67 -PBDT7885.775169.66 53 PBT7885.775169.66 53 NP1783.293469.16 -49

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Associated Alcohols & Breweries consolidated net profit declines 24.61% in the June 2026 quarter

BITS consolidated net profit rises 100.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Ganesh Housing consolidated net profit declines 54.91% in the June 2026 quarter

SBI Cards & Payment Services standalone net profit rises 19.51% in the June 2026 quarter

Antariksh Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.13 crore in the June 2026 quarter

First Published: Jul 24 2026 | 6:16 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story