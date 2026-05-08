Bank of Baroda consolidated net profit rises 7.03% in the March 2026 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 5.16% to Rs 34513.73 crore

Net profit of Bank of Baroda rose 7.03% to Rs 5800.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 5419.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Total Operating Income rose 5.16% to Rs 34513.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 32819.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 4.20% to Rs 19846.42 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 20716.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Total Operating Income rose 4.27% to Rs 134298.12 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 128804.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.