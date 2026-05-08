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Bank of Baroda consolidated net profit rises 7.03% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 08 2026 | 6:05 PM IST
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Total Operating Income rise 5.16% to Rs 34513.73 crore

Net profit of Bank of Baroda rose 7.03% to Rs 5800.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 5419.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Total Operating Income rose 5.16% to Rs 34513.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 32819.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 4.20% to Rs 19846.42 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 20716.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Total Operating Income rose 4.27% to Rs 134298.12 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 128804.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Total Operating Income34513.7332819.93 5 134298.12128804.09 4 OPM %61.8861.27 -62.7563.51 - PBDT6056.536910.86 -12 24944.6927618.97 -10 PBT6056.536910.86 -12 24944.6927618.97 -10 NP5800.785419.70 7 19846.4220716.33 -4

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First Published: May 08 2026 | 6:04 PM IST

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