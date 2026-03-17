Bank of Baroda is quoting at Rs 279.7, down 0.09% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 33.61% in last one year as compared to a 3.15% rally in NIFTY and a 10.8% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

Bank of Baroda is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 279.7, down 0.09% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.62% on the day, quoting at 23554.7. The Sensex is at 75980.71, up 0.63%.Bank of Baroda has lost around 8.34% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Bank of Baroda is a constituent, has eased around 11.22% in last one month and is currently quoting at 54413.4, up 0.42% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 30.02 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 108.38 lakh shares in last one month.