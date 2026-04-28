Bank of Baroda is quoting at Rs 269.05, down 1.8% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 6.25% in last one year as compared to a 1.24% slide in NIFTY and a 0.49% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

Bank of Baroda fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 269.05, down 1.8% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.24% on the day, quoting at 24033.95. The Sensex is at 77026.8, down 0.36%.Bank of Baroda has gained around 8.66% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Bank of Baroda is a constituent, has increased around 10.72% in last one month and is currently quoting at 56264.3, down 1.07% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 83.85 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 113.15 lakh shares in last one month.