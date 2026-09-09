Bank of Baroda is quoting at Rs 235.28, down 0.56% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 1.15% in last one year as compared to a 5.73% slide in NIFTY and a 3.84% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

Bank of Baroda fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 235.28, down 0.56% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.4% on the day, quoting at 23541.1. The Sensex is at 75140.89, down 0.58%.Bank of Baroda has eased around 5.06% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Bank of Baroda is a constituent, has eased around 1.84% in last one month and is currently quoting at 56777.55, down 0.26% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 98.84 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 77.25 lakh shares in last one month.