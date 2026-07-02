Bank of Baroda is quoting at Rs 268, down 1.34% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 10.6% in last one year as compared to a 4.93% slide in NIFTY and a 2.32% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

Bank of Baroda dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 268, down 1.34% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.61% on the day, quoting at 24151.6. The Sensex is at 77370.71, up 0.58%.Bank of Baroda has eased around 0.32% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Bank of Baroda is a constituent, has increased around 7.24% in last one month and is currently quoting at 58033.05, up 0.13% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 68.54 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 141.76 lakh shares in last one month.