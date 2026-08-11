Bank of Baroda has lost 2.55% over last one month compared to 0.94% fall in BSE BANKEX index and 1.21% rise in the SENSEX

Bank of Baroda lost 2.1% today to trade at Rs 244.6. The BSE BANKEX index is down 0.36% to quote at 65068.88. The index is down 0.94 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, State Bank of India decreased 0.76% and Axis Bank Ltd lost 0.67% on the day. The BSE BANKEX index went up 5.26 % over last one year compared to the 2.6% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

Bank of Baroda has lost 2.55% over last one month compared to 0.94% fall in BSE BANKEX index and 1.21% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 9597 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 5.17 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 325.55 on 26 Feb 2026. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 231 on 29 Aug 2025.