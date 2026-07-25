Bank of Baroda reported a 71.85% decline in standalone net profit to Rs 1,278.39 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2026 (Q1 FY27), compared with Rs 4,541.36 crore inQ1 FY26, after absorbing the impact of a one-off exceptional item.

Excluding the exceptional impact, the bank's standalone net profit stood at Rs 5,528 crore during the quarter.

Total income increased 2.56% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 36,681.09 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 35,764.91 crore in Q1 FY26.

Operating profit before provisions and contingencies slipped 1.33% to Rs 8,127.25 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 8,236.47 crore a year earlier.

Net Interest Income (NII) rose 9.5% YoY to Rs 12,524 crore during the quarter. The bank's global net interest margin (NIM) stood at 2.77%, while domestic NIM was 2.93% in Q1 FY27.

The bank's global business grew 15.4% YoY to Rs 30.50 lakh crore as of 30 June 2026. Global advances increased 17.4% YoY to Rs 14.17 lakh crore, while domestic advances rose 16.1% YoY to Rs 11.51 lakh crore. Global deposits climbed 13.8% YoY to Rs 16.34 lakh crore, while domestic deposits increased 14.7% YoY to Rs 13.82 lakh crore. Organic retail advances registered an 18.4% YoY growth, led by robust performance across key segments. Auto loans grew 25.3%, mortgage loans rose 27.4%, home loans increased 14.7%, and education loans advanced 10.8%. On the asset quality front, the bank's gross non-performing asset (NPA) ratio improved to 1.99% as of June 2026 from 2.28% a year ago. Net NPA ratio declined by 10 basis points YoY to 0.50%.

The bank's capital adequacy ratio (CRAR) stood at 16.30% at the end of June 2026. Tier-I capital ratio was 14.41%, comprising CET-1 of 13.90% and AT1 of 0.51%, while Tier-II capital stood at 1.89%. Meanwhile, the bank has received an intimation from its subsidiary, IndiaFirst Life Insurance Company (IFLIC), regarding the proposed transfer of a 25.96% stake held by Caramel Point Investments India to BNP Paribas Cardif through a share purchase agreement executed on 24 July 2026. The transaction is subject to the necessary regulatory approvals. The bank's board has also approved an enhancement in resource-raising limits for its overseas operations. It retained the Medium Term Note (MTN) programme size at USD 4 billion while introducing a new sub-limit of USD 1 billion for the issuance of Green and ESG Bonds, including through IFSC Banking Units (IFSCBU).