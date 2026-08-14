Buzzing :

Stock Market HighlightsStock to WatchLeap India ShareSilver Price OutlookLalithaa Jewellery IPOTata Motors PV ShareDelhi H1N1 SurgeVodafone Idea ShareOTT Releases This Week
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bank of Baroda raises USD 700M Senior Notes
Bank of Baroda has concluded the issuance of Senior Unsecured Fixed Rate Notes amounting to USD 400 million having maturity of 3 years at coupon of 5.114% p.a. and USD 300 million having maturity of 5 years at coupon of 5.318% p.a., payable semi - annually under Regulations - S.

These bonds will be issued through the Bank's IFSCBU branch as of 20 August 2026 and shall be listed on Singapore Stock Exchange, India INX and NSE -IX Exchange Gift city.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Nifty settles below 24,400 level; pharma shares decline

Ashok Leyland posts PAT of Rs 609 crore for Q1 FY27; sells 48,763 CV units

KMC Speciality Hospitals surges after Q1 PAT more than doubles to Rs 16.57 crore

HCL Technologies expands collaboration with NetApp

Japan stocks extend rally on rate hopes and AI gains

First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 1:50 PM IST

Next Story