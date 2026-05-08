Bank of India consolidated net profit rises 18.67% in the March 2026 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 5.92% to Rs 19573.37 crore

Net profit of Bank of India rose 18.67% to Rs 3087.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2601.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Total Operating Income rose 5.92% to Rs 19573.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 18478.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 7.94% to Rs 10306.30 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 9548.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Total Operating Income rose 6.04% to Rs 75613.28 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 71307.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.