Bank of India consolidated net profit rises 80.51% in the June 2026 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 8.83% to Rs 20096.90 croreNet profit of Bank of India rose 80.51% to Rs 3302.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1829.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Total Operating Income rose 8.83% to Rs 20096.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 18466.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Total Operating Income20096.9018466.61 9 OPM %73.1870.76 -PBDT4166.872957.80 41 PBT4166.872957.80 41 NP3302.581829.56 81
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