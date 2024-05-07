Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bank of India eases for fifth straight session

Bank of India eases for fifth straight session

May 07 2024
Bank of India is quoting at Rs 139.95, down 4.21% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 50.48% in last one year as compared to a 21.88% rally in NIFTY and a 71.52% spurt in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

Bank of India fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 139.95, down 4.21% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.81% on the day, quoting at 22260.05. The Sensex is at 73429.98, down 0.63%.Bank of India has eased around 2.95% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Bank of India is a constituent, has eased around 2.53% in last one month and is currently quoting at 7252.85, down 2.68% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 92.98 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 120.96 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 10.67 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

First Published: May 07 2024 | 1:35 PM IST

