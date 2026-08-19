Bank of India is quoting at Rs 142, down 0.07% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 22.07% in last one year as compared to a 4.02% slide in NIFTY and a 21.04% spurt in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

Bank of India fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 142, down 0.07% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.46% on the day, quoting at 24043.1. The Sensex is at 76859.21, down 0.49%.Bank of India has eased around 3.37% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Bank of India is a constituent, has eased around 0.2% in last one month and is currently quoting at 8618.5, down 0.23% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 29.06 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 79.31 lakh shares in last one month.