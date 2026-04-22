Bank of India is quoting at Rs 152.2, up 1.58% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 29.22% in last one year as compared to a 0.32% spurt in NIFTY and a 34.99% spurt in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

Bank of India gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 152.2, up 1.58% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.69% on the day, quoting at 24407.4. The Sensex is at 78638, down 0.8%. Bank of India has risen around 5.89% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Bank of India is a constituent, has risen around 9.81% in last one month and is currently quoting at 9011.45, up 0.3% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 90.17 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 116.45 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 152.65, up 1.77% on the day. Bank of India is up 29.22% in last one year as compared to a 0.32% spurt in NIFTY and a 34.99% spurt in the Nifty PSU Bank index.