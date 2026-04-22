Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bank of India gains for third consecutive session

Bank of India is quoting at Rs 152.2, up 1.58% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 29.22% in last one year as compared to a 0.32% spurt in NIFTY and a 34.99% spurt in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

Bank of India gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 152.2, up 1.58% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.69% on the day, quoting at 24407.4. The Sensex is at 78638, down 0.8%. Bank of India has risen around 5.89% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Bank of India is a constituent, has risen around 9.81% in last one month and is currently quoting at 9011.45, up 0.3% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 90.17 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 116.45 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 152.65, up 1.77% on the day. Bank of India is up 29.22% in last one year as compared to a 0.32% spurt in NIFTY and a 34.99% spurt in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 6.73 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Ashok Leyland Ltd soars 2.28%, rises for third straight session

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC allots 2.90 lakh equity shares under ESOP

Wockhardt Ltd soars 1.02%, up for fifth straight session

Larsen & Toubro arm signs green ammonia supply deal with ITOCHU Corporation

Tata Investment Corp rises after Q4 PAT jumps over 69% YoY to nearly Rs 64 crore

First Published: Apr 22 2026 | 1:31 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story