Bank of India is quoting at Rs 144.9, up 1.26% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 29.21% in last one year as compared to a 3.33% slide in NIFTY and a 25.87% slide in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

Bank of India is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 144.9, up 1.26% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.02% on the day, quoting at 23909.75. The Sensex is at 76617.18, up 0.06%. Bank of India has gained around 3.18% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Bank of India is a constituent, has gained around 1.59% in last one month and is currently quoting at 8511.7, up 1.21% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 59.34 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 58.93 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 145, up 1.42% on the day. Bank of India is up 29.21% in last one year as compared to a 3.33% slide in NIFTY and a 25.87% slide in the Nifty PSU Bank index.