Bank of Maharashtra consolidated net profit rises 34.50% in the June 2026 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 13.90% to Rs 8034.65 croreNet profit of Bank of Maharashtra rose 34.50% to Rs 2023.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1504.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Total Operating Income rose 13.90% to Rs 8034.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 7053.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Total Operating Income8034.657053.98 14 OPM %68.6165.77 -PBDT2277.221702.99 34 PBT2277.221702.99 34 NP2023.321504.37 34
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