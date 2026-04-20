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Bank of Maharashtra consolidated net profit rises 36.11% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Apr 20 2026 | 5:04 PM IST
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Total Operating Income rise 15.22% to Rs 7755.18 crore

Net profit of Bank of Maharashtra rose 36.11% to Rs 2044.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1502.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Total Operating Income rose 15.22% to Rs 7755.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 6730.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 26.62% to Rs 7016.86 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 5541.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Total Operating Income rose 17.37% to Rs 29281.74 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 24947.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Total Operating Income7755.186730.82 15 29281.7424947.59 17 OPM %70.1961.95 -68.0762.33 - PBDT2329.621536.89 52 7859.195723.95 37 PBT2329.621536.89 52 7859.195723.95 37 NP2044.881502.32 36 7016.865541.78 27

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First Published: Apr 20 2026 | 5:04 PM IST

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