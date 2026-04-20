Bank of Maharashtra consolidated net profit rises 36.11% in the March 2026 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 15.22% to Rs 7755.18 croreNet profit of Bank of Maharashtra rose 36.11% to Rs 2044.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1502.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Total Operating Income rose 15.22% to Rs 7755.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 6730.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 26.62% to Rs 7016.86 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 5541.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Total Operating Income rose 17.37% to Rs 29281.74 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 24947.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
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