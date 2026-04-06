Bank of Maharashtra gains on reporting 18% growth in total business in FY26

Bank of Maharashtra rallied 4.21% to Rs 66.66 after the bank has reported an 18% year-on-year rise in total business to Rs 6,42,700 crore for the financial year ended 31 March 2026.

Total deposits increased 14% to Rs 3,50,585 crore, compared with Rs 3,07,143 crore a year ago. CASA deposits rose 13% to Rs 1,84,110 crore, while the CASA ratio remained stable at 53%.

Global advances grew 22% to Rs 2,92,115 crore from Rs 2,39,837 crore in FY25. Retail, agriculture and MSME (RAM) advances rose 21% to Rs 1,79,847 crore, with the RAM-to-corporate mix steady at 62:38.

Corporate advances (domestic) stood at Rs 1,06,143 crore, up 17% year-on-year, while global corporate advances increased 23% to Rs 1,12,267 crore. Overseas IBU advances were reported at Rs 6,124 crore as of 31 March 2026.